Austin man sentenced for sexual conduct with 11-year-old

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – An Austin man is sentenced for sexual contact with a young girl.

Timothy Thomas Schilling, 30, pleaded guilty in January 2019 to 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. He was arrested in May 2018 after an 11-year-old girl told Albert Lea police that Schilling had inappropriately touched her on several occasions.

Schilling was ordered Monday to spend 25 years on supervised release and must register as a predatory offender.