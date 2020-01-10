Clear
Austin man sentenced for sex with 13-year-old

Kevin Raker
Kevin Raker

Arrested in February 2019.

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 1:31 PM
Updated: Jan 10, 2020 1:46 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is going to prison for having sex with a young girl.

Kevin Donovan Raker, 21 of Austin, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct. He was arrested in February 2019 after a 13-year-old female told the Mower County Sheriff’s Office she had sex with Raker in August 2018 and that he “usually dates younger girls.”

Raker entered a guilty plea in July 2019 and was sentenced Friday to six years and six months behind bars, with credit for 325 days already served. After he leaves prison, Raker will spend 99 years on conditional release.

