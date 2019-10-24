Austin man sentenced for sex assault on teen

AUSTIN, Minn. – It’s probation for a man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 19-year-old female.

Steven Edwin Simon Jr., 41 of Austin, was sentenced to 10 years of supervised probation Thursday and will have to register as a predatory offender. He pleaded guilty to one count of 4th degree criminal sexual conduct in July.

Simon was arrested in November 2018 and accused of sexually assaulting his victim in her home. Court documents state that Simon initially described what happened between him and his victim as an “affair.”

A charge of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct was dismissed as part of a plea deal.