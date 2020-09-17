Austin man sentenced for selling meth to police informant

AUSTIN, Minn. – Selling meth to a police informant results in probation for a Mower County man.

Andrew Levelle Alexander, 37 of Austin, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree sale of drugs and was sentenced Thursday to five years of supervised probation.

Austin police say Alexander provided methamphetamine to an informant on December 20 and December 26 in 2019 and January 9 in 2020. Court documents state a total of 20 grams of meth were involved.

Alexander was initially charged with 1st degree drug sales but took a plea deal in June for the lesser charge.