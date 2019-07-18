Austin man sentenced for selling meth to police informant

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is sentenced for selling meth.
Tha Im, 45 of Austin, received 71 days in the Mower County Jail and 10 years of supervised probation Thursday. He will also have to pay a $3,000 drug crime surcharge and perform 40 hours of community work service.
Im pleaded guilty to 2nd degree sale of drugs after Austin police said he sold about 13 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in May 2018.
