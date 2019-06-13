Austin man sentenced for selling meth

AUSTIN, Minn. – After spending more than half a year in jail, a Mower County man is sentenced for selling drugs.
Anthony Wayne Ledoux, 36 of Austin, was arrested in September 2018 after Austin police said Ledoux sold 19.757 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant. Ledoux pleaded guilty in February to 2nd degree sale of drugs.
On Thursday, he was sentenced to time served for the 263 days he’d already spent behind bars. Ledoux was also given 10 years of supervised probation, must pay a $3,000 controlled substance fine, and must do 80 hours of community service.
