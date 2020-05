AUSTIN, Minn. – Dealing heroin results in probation for a Mower County man.

Austin Douglas Kinder, 22 of Austin, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to 3rd degree sale of drugs.

Austin police say Kinder sold .6 grams of heroin to an informant in September 2019 and a December 2019 search of Kinder’s home found drug paraphernalia.

A charge of 5th degree drug possession was dismissed as part of a plea deal.