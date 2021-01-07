Austin man sentenced for scooter chase

AUSTIN, Minn. – Leading law enforcement on a slow-speed scooter chase results in more jail time for a Mower County man.

Joshua David Bollinger, 42 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to 60 days in jail, with credit for 53 already served, and five years of supervised probation. He must also pay a $500 fine.

Bollinger pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession, fleeing a peace office in a motor vehicle, and 2nd degree DWI-refuse to submit a blood or urine sample. He was arrested on September 14, 2020, after Austin police said Bollinger was seen driving his scooter without headlights or taillights in the 900 block of 6th Avenue SE.

Officer says Bollinger led then on a 20 mile per hour chase on a bike trail, through yards, and around construction barricades before he got stuck in the construction zone mud on 5th Street SE. Police say Bollinger tried to run away but was captured after a brief physical struggle. Court documents say a small canister of a tear gas compound and methamphetamine were found at the scene.