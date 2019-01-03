Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Austin man sentenced for raping young girl

Oscar Vargas

Gets consecutive sentences.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 9:32 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man gets consecutive sentences for raping a young girl.

Oscar Armando Vargas, 23 of Austin, was arrested in October 2017 and charged with five counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct. Austin police say the 15-year-old victim told them the sexual assaults began when she was six of seven years old.

Vargas pleaded guilty in February 2018 to two counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct and the other three counts were dismissed.

He’s now been sentenced to 12 years in prison on each count, to be served consecutively for a total of 24 years.

Vargas is being given credit for 233 days already served and will have to spend 99 years on conditional release after getting out of prison.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 16°
Warmer air is on the way!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Human trafficking documentary having public showings

Image

Event urging Rep. Hagedorn to support bill

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Coyote concerns in Rochester

Image

SAW: Rachel Leerar

Image

Keeping New Year's resolutions

Image

Memorabilia stolen from Stewartville home

Image

River City Renaissance takes big step forward

Image

Jail Population Decreased

Image

Air BnB Catching on in Iowa

Community Events