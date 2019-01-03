Austin man sentenced for raping young girl

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man gets consecutive sentences for raping a young girl.

Oscar Armando Vargas, 23 of Austin, was arrested in October 2017 and charged with five counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct. Austin police say the 15-year-old victim told them the sexual assaults began when she was six of seven years old.

Vargas pleaded guilty in February 2018 to two counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct and the other three counts were dismissed.

He’s now been sentenced to 12 years in prison on each count, to be served consecutively for a total of 24 years.

Vargas is being given credit for 233 days already served and will have to spend 99 years on conditional release after getting out of prison.