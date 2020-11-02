Austin man sentenced for prostitution in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Austin man is sentenced for prostitution in Olmsted County.

Antonio Pitchford, 40, was arrested on August 19 after an investigation into prostitution at a northwest Rochester hotel. Police say a woman engaging in prostitution at the hotel claimed Pitchford was there as security and to watch out for law enforcement.

Pitchford pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution and was sentenced Monday to two years of supervised probation, a $1,000 fine, and a $500 prostitution assessment.