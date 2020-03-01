Austin man sentenced for prison for Owatonna drug death

OWATONNA, Minn. – Supplying the drugs in a deadly overdose is sending an Austin man to prison.

Robert James Matras, 48, has been sentenced to six years and nine months behind bars, with credit for 223 days already served. He pleaded guilty in December 2019 to 2nd degree manslaughter.

Authorities say Matras supplied a highly concentrated dose of methamphetamine to Jesse Robert Frohwein and that led to Frehwein’s death on July 22, 2019. Law enforcement says Frohwein’s body was found inside a car in a convenience store parking lot in Owatonna.

Investigators say Matras told them he didn’t know exactly where the fatal meth came from since he gets the drug from a lot of different sources.