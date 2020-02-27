Austin man sentenced for meat theft

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man is sentenced for stealing some meat in Mower County.

Antwan Darcell Thomas, 45 of Austin, has been given five years of supervised probation for pleading guilty to one count of felony threat.

Austin police say Thomas went to a home in the 1800 block of Oakland Avenue E on April 21, 2019, asked for a glass of water and then began choking the residents’ dog. Officers say frozen meat, frozen biscuits, and children’s toys were stolen from the home.