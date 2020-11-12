Austin man sentenced for mail theft and child neglect

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County mail thief is sentenced Thursday.

Andrew Spencer Brody, 37 of Austin, has been ordered to spend three years on supervised probation, pay a $500 fine, and pay $383.66 in total restitution to his victims.

Brody was charged with 21 counts of mail theft in July 2019. Austin police say a home security system captured a male suspect stealing a package and his vehicle. Officers found the vehicle in the video and learned it was registered to Brody. Police say a search of the vehicle and Brody’s home found multiple pieces of mail which did not belong to him.

Investigator say Brody’s home was also full of clutter, garbage and rotten food. He was charged with child neglect for letting his 12-year-old daughter live in such conditions.

Brody pleaded guilty to one count of mail theft and one count of child neglect. The other charges, including one for driving after license revoked, were dismissed.