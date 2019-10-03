Austin man sentenced for knife threats

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man has already served most of his sentence for threatening people with a knife.

Daniel Brian Engelman, 42 of Austin, was ordered Thursday to spend one year and one day in prison after pleading guilty to a felony count of terroristic threats. However, Engelman is being given credit for 245 days already served.

Engelman was arrested in March 2018 after threatening two people with a knife. Police say he tried to break into a bedroom where his victims had hidden and officer found a knife stuck in the bedroom door.