Austin man sentenced for knife threat

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is sentenced for a knife threat.

Michael Wolphagen, 30 of Austin, was arrested in May and charged with 2nd degree assault and terroristic threats. According to court documents, an argument over money led to Wolphagen waving the knife at his victim and threatening to stab him.

Police say when Wolphagen was arrested, a folding pocket knife was found stuck in a nearby wood pillar and another pocket knife was found on Wolphagen when he was booked into the Mower County Jail.

Wolphagen eventually pleaded guilty to terroristic threats and was sentenced Wednesday to three years of supervised probation. He must also pay a $500 fine and do 40 hours of community work service.