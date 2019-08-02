Clear
Austin man sentenced for kicking in a door

Christopher Oleson Christopher Oleson

Told police he was looking for a stolen phone.

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 3:59 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is sentenced for a violent confrontation over a suspected theft.

Christopher Eric Oleson, 19 of Austin, pleaded guilty in April to 3rd degree burglary and 5th degree drug possession. He was ordered Friday to spend five years on supervised probation and pay a $1,000 fine.

Olseson was arrested on March 24 after Austin police say he kicked in a door at an apartment complex in the 900 block of 5th Street NW while armed with a roughly three-foot long piece of wood. Officers say after questioning, Oleson admitted going to the apartment looking for someone he believed had stolen a phone from the home of Oleson’s parents on March 23.

When Oleson was booked into the Mower County Jail, detention deputies say a small amount of methamphetamine and a smoking device were found in Oleson’s pocket.

