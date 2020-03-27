Clear
Austin man sentenced for his 24th crime

Darnell Jones
Darnell Jones

Police say he was arrested with a gun hanging out of his pocket.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 5:32 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – His 24th criminal conviction means prison time for an Austin man.

Darnell Jones, 29, was arrested in September 2019 after a report of gunfire in the 300 block of 11th Street NW in Austin. Police said they found Jones standing in a yard with a gun handing out of his pocket. Jones was shot with a taser after reportedly not obeying police commands.

Jones pleaded guilty to violent felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced Friday to five years in prison, with credit for 186 days already served.

Court documents show Jones has 23 previous convictions in Olmsted, Mower, Steele, Dakota, and Hennepin counties dating back to 2009.

