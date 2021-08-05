Austin man sentenced for dumpster fires

AUSTIN, Minn. – Starting a dumpster fire results in probation for a southern Minnesota man.

Christopher Eric Olseson, 21 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to three years of supervised probation and ordered to undergo cognitive skill training.

Oleson pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree arson in connection with a series of dumpster fires at Huffman Flooring, Ankeny’s gas station, and Jim’s MarketPlace Foods.

Austin police say the fires, which happened between February 1 and February 10, caused about $3,300 in damage.