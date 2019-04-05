AUSTIN, Minn. – A man arrested for keeping drug items around a child gets probation.
Adam Philaphon, 27 of Austin, was arrested in August 2018 after law enforcement says methamphetamine paraphernalia was found in Philaphon’s bedroom. Officers say there was also children’s clothing in the bedroom and a child’s toy was near the drug items.
Philaphon pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession and was sentenced Friday to one year of supervised probation.
Related Content
- Austin man sentenced for drug possesision
- Second sentence for Austin drug bust
- Austin teen sentenced for drug possession
- Austin sex abuser sentenced
- Man sentenced for Austin garage beating
- Austin man sentenced for child sex abuse
- Austin man sentenced for attempted murder
- Austin man sentenced for raping young girl
- Albert Lea man sentenced for Austin chase
- Austin man sentenced for child sex abuse
Scroll for more content...