Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Austin man sentenced for drug possesision

Adam Philaphon Adam Philaphon

Authorities say a child's toy was found near meth paraphernalia.

Posted: Apr. 5, 2019 3:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man arrested for keeping drug items around a child gets probation.

Adam Philaphon, 27 of Austin, was arrested in August 2018 after law enforcement says methamphetamine paraphernalia was found in Philaphon’s bedroom. Officers say there was also children’s clothing in the bedroom and a child’s toy was near the drug items.

Philaphon pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession and was sentenced Friday to one year of supervised probation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Tracking isolated showers tonight and possible storms for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Med-City billboard pokes fun at politics

Image

Preventing crime at the NCAA Final Four

Image

Tracking a Warm Up into the Weekend

Image

Willems to transfer to UMKC

Image

Gustafson named AP Player of the Year

Image

Albert Lea falls in season opener to Faribault

Image

Mason City soccer defeats Webster City

Image

Construction kick-off

Image

Nobody is above the law

Image

An active shooter situation can happen practically anywhere

Community Events