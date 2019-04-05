Austin man sentenced for drug possesision

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man arrested for keeping drug items around a child gets probation.

Adam Philaphon, 27 of Austin, was arrested in August 2018 after law enforcement says methamphetamine paraphernalia was found in Philaphon’s bedroom. Officers say there was also children’s clothing in the bedroom and a child’s toy was near the drug items.

Philaphon pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession and was sentenced Friday to one year of supervised probation.