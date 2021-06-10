Austin man sentenced for criminal sexual conduct at a business

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man who tried to force a woman to have sex with him at work is sentenced.

Javier Feria Solano, 29 of Austin, was initially charged with attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct but pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. Solana was accused of walking into the women’s shower area at his victim’s job, grabbing her, and trying to have sex with her against her will in December 2020.

Solano was sentenced Thursday to 10 years of supervised probation and ordered to register as a predatory offender.