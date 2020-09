AUSTIN, Minn. - A southern Minnesota man is sentenced for child sex abuse eight years after it happened.

Paul Daniel Cole, 27 of Austin, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct for an incident in 2012. Authorities say the abuse happened when the victim was around five or six years old and Cole was 19 or 20. He was arrested in December 2018.

Cole was sentenced Friday to 179 days in the Mower County Jail, followed by 25 years of supervised probation. He must also a $5,000 fine.