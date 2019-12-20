AUSTIN, Minn. - Child sex abuse results in probation for a Mower County man.
Colin Charles Belden, 21 of Austin, was sentenced Friday to 15 years of supervised probation and must register as a predatory offender. He was also ordered to pay $500 for his public defender.
Belden was charged in February with five felonies for sexual conduct with a 13-year-old victim. Court documents state the crimes included sex acts, drug use, and a series of illicit text messages.
He pleaded guilty to 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct and the other charges were dismissed.
Related Content
- Austin sex abuser sentenced
- Austin man sentenced for child sex abuse
- Austin man sentenced for child sex abuse
- Austin man sentenced for child sex abuse
- Austin man sentenced to jail for child sex abuse
- Austin man accused of child sex abuse
- Osage man sentenced for child sex abuse
- Austin man pleads not guilty to child sex abuse
- Austin man pleads guilty to child sex abuse
- Child sex abuse sentence in Freeborn County
Scroll for more content...