Austin man sentenced for child sex abuse

AUSTIN, Minn. - Child sex abuse results in probation for a Mower County man.

Colin Charles Belden, 21 of Austin, was sentenced Friday to 15 years of supervised probation and must register as a predatory offender. He was also ordered to pay $500 for his public defender.

Belden was charged in February with five felonies for sexual conduct with a 13-year-old victim. Court documents state the crimes included sex acts, drug use, and a series of illicit text messages.

He pleaded guilty to 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct and the other charges were dismissed.