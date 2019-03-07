Austin man sentenced for child sex abuse

AUSTIN, Minn. – Years of sexually abusing a child is sending a man to prison for years.

Ruben Montoya Carbajal, 40 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to 14 years and four months behind bars, with credit for 290 days already served. He was found guilty of two counts of 1st and two counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct after a two-day trial. Prosecutors say Carbajal had sexual contact with a girl from the time she was 12 until she was 14.

After his prison sentence, Carbajal will spend 10 years on conditional release.