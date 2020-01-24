Clear

Austin man sentenced for being a drug dealing burglar

Accused of crimes three separate times in 2019.

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 10:21 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is sentenced for dealing drugs and burglary.

Nathan Paul Reimers, 29 of Austin, was first arrested in May 2019 after the Austin Police Department said he went into a woman’s home and stole her cell phone, two video game controllers, coins, and several bags of diabetic syringes. Officers used an app to track the stolen cell phone and said they found in in Reimers possession.

He was then accused in July 2019 of selling drugs to an informant. Law enforcement said Reimers sold 1.29 grams of a heroin/fentanyl mixture to the informant in February 2019, then sold the same person .92 grams of heroin in March 2019.

Reimers pleaded guilty to 2nd degree burglary and 3rd degree drug sales. On Friday, he was ordered to spend five years on supervised probation and pay $500 fines for each case.

