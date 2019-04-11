Austin man sentenced for assaulting his ex-roommates

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is sentenced for a violent attack on his former roommates.

Logan Robert Branstad, 20 of Austin, pleaded guilty in February to two counts of 5th degree assault. Austin police say that two days after moving out, Branstad returned to his former home and broke down the door. Police say Branstad punched a man and a woman and pushed another woman during the assault.

He was sentenced Thursday to one year of supervised probation and must pay a total of $385 in fines.