Austin man sentenced for asking a child for sex

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man caught in a sting operation is sentenced for soliciting a child for sex.

Shadow Hawk Mallan, 24 of Austin, has been given 10 years of supervised probation and fine $1,000 after pleading guilty to solicitation.

The Austin Police Department says after it learning Mallan was been communicating with a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl, a detective created an online identity as a 12-year-old girl and began online chats with Mallan.

Police say Mallan sent the detective’s online persona multiple messages, indicating he was “looking for a relationship,” asking if he could take naked pictures of her, and finally asking to meet her for sex. Mallan was arrested after he showed up to meet the “girl” at Bandshell Park. Police say during their interrogation of Mallan he admitted to being “addicted” to child pornography.