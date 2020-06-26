Austin man sentenced for arson and child sex abuse

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man gets concurrent sentences for child sex abuse and setting fire to a home with people inside.

James Edward Slavan, 63 of Austin, was arrested in July 2018 for groping a child under the age of 13. He was then arrested again in August 2019 after setting fire to a home in the 1200 block of 3rd Avenue NW in Austin. Police say there were two people inside at the time. One of them told investigators that Slavan, their landlord, had drunkenly threatened to burn down the house before.



Susan Anderson Susan Anderson

Slavan pleaded guilty to 2nd degree criminal sexual abuse and was sentenced to four years in prison, with credit for 317 days already served, followed by 99 years of conditional release. He also pleaded guilty to 1st degree arson was got a prison sentence of five years and nine months, with credit for 316 days already served. Slavan will serve both sentences at the same time.

Police also arrested Slavan’s girlfriend, Susan Marie Anderson, for kicking in the door and attacking someone at the same home Slavan tried to burn down. She’s pleaded not guilty to two counts of 1st degree burglary, 5th degree assault, and obstructing the legal process.

No trial date has been set in her case.