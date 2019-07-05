Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Austin man sentenced for February gunfire

Bradley Tate Bradley Tate

Shot out the windows of an appliance store.

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 3:15 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man is sentenced for shooting out the windows at an Austin business.

Bradley David Tate, 41 of Austin, was ordered Friday to spend five years on supervised probation and pay $150 in fines for pleading guilty to terroristic threats, 1st degree criminal damage to property, and attempted escape.

The Austin Police Department says Tate fired several shots at Donkers Hometown Appliance on February 22, breaking some windows. Officers were then called to a home in the 1100 block of 2nd Avenue SW after a woman said Tate walked in with a rifle and said someone was trying to kill him. Police say when Tate surrendered to officers, he was wearing body armor and had a rifle, two 9mm pistols, and a knife.

Investigators say Tate used methamphetamine early on February 22 and then fired off several shots.

After he was booked into the Mower County Jail, Tate attempted to escape on February 24.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 87°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Charles City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 87°
Tracking an active pattern into the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Another Active Afternoon and Evening

Image

State funds earmarked to help families of fallen first responders

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Remembering the worst flood to hit Rochester 41 years ago

Image

Drunk driving in July

Image

Are you proud to be an American?

Image

Chris' Weather Forecast

Image

Busy campgrounds and severe weather meet

Image

Volunteer of the Month

Image

Food and grilling safety

Image

Preparing the pyrotechnics

Community Events