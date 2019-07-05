Austin man sentenced for February gunfire

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man is sentenced for shooting out the windows at an Austin business.

Bradley David Tate, 41 of Austin, was ordered Friday to spend five years on supervised probation and pay $150 in fines for pleading guilty to terroristic threats, 1st degree criminal damage to property, and attempted escape.

The Austin Police Department says Tate fired several shots at Donkers Hometown Appliance on February 22, breaking some windows. Officers were then called to a home in the 1100 block of 2nd Avenue SW after a woman said Tate walked in with a rifle and said someone was trying to kill him. Police say when Tate surrendered to officers, he was wearing body armor and had a rifle, two 9mm pistols, and a knife.

Investigators say Tate used methamphetamine early on February 22 and then fired off several shots.

After he was booked into the Mower County Jail, Tate attempted to escape on February 24.