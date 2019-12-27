Clear
Austin man sent to prison for convenience store robbery

Jeremy Garcia
Jeremy Garcia

Also ordered to pay over $2,000 in restitution.

Posted: Dec 27, 2019 3:02 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – Robbing a convenience store is sending a Mower County man to prison.

Jeremy Simon Garcia, 31 of Austin, was sentenced Friday to 10 years and nine months behind bars, with credit for 328 days already served. Garcia was also ordered to pay $2,400 in restitution.

The Austin Police Department says Garcia showed what looked like a pistol and robbed the Ankeny’s Mini Mart on Oakland Place SE on November 11, 2018. Officers say after another suspect in the robbery identified Garcia, he was arrested and a black BB gun was found in Garcia’s bedroom.

He pleaded guilty in May to one count of 1st degree aggravated robbery with a dangerous weapon.

