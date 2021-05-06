Austin man sent to prison for bloody stabbing

AUSTIN, Minn. – A gory summer stabbing is sending a Mower County man to prison.

Clifton Dale Robinson, 41 of Austin, was convicted of attempted second-degree murder for an incident on July 3, 2020. Austin police say Robinson stabbed an adult male several times in the 200 block of 1st Street SE, leaving the victim’s clothing soaked in blood and stomach organs sticking out through his skin.

Investigators say blood was found in Robinson’s vehicle, along with a handgun and knife, more blood was found in every room of Robinson’s apartment, and a broken knife was found in his sink. Robinson was arrested in the basement of his girlfriend’s home and police say he had another knife with him then.

Robinson was sentenced Thursday to 16 years and 11 months in prison, with credit for 306 days already served.