Austin man ruled incompetent to stand trial for child sex abuse

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man charged with nine child sex crimes has been ruled incompetent to stand trial.

Curtis Allen Kindschy, 52 of Austin, was first arrested in June 2020 and charged with four counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct and four counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. Authorities say the sexual abuse involved a victim under the age of 16. Kindschy was booked into the Mower County Jail on $150,000 bond.

He was then charged with an additional count of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct in July 2020. Investigators say that involved the sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 13.

A mental evaluation of Kindschy was ordered and, on Wednesday, a Mower County judge found that Kindschy was not competent to stand trial.