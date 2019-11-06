Austin man ruled incompetent in Dodge County home invasion

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A man accused of breaking down a door and threatening people with an apparent firearm has been ruled not competent to stand trial.

KC Lowell Leidal, 41 of Austin, was arrested on April 28 after two people told Dodge County sheriff’s deputies that Leidal busted down the front door of a home and pointed what looked like a black handgun at them. Court documents state one of the victims punched Leidal in the face and threw him out of the house.

Law enforcement says it then arrested Leidal at his home, with Leidal allegedly telling deputies he had used a cutout of a gun in the confrontation.

Leidal was charged with 2nd degree assault, 1st degree burglary, and five counts of terroristic threats. A mental evaluation of Leidal was ordered in July and he was judged incompetent to stand trial at a Wednesday hearing in Dodge County District Court.