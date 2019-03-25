Austin man pleads not guilty to sex with underage girl

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of having sex with a 13-year-old female is pleading not guilty.

Kevin Donovan Raker, 21 of Austin, is charged with 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct. He was arrested in February following the 13-year-old female telling the Mower County Sheriff’s Office she had sex with Raker in August 2018. Investigators say the female stated that Raker “usually dates younger girls” and was worried after they had sex that his condom had broken.

Court documents state Raker denied having sex with the girl when questioned by law enforcement.

His trial is set to start on July 29.