Austin man pleads not guilty to sex abuse charges

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man accused of sexually abusing a young girl is set for trial.

Alejandro Jimenez Gonzalez, 36 of Austin, entered not guilty pleas Thursday to three counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. Gonzalez was arrested in May after a 13-year-old girl told Austin police that Gonzalez started abusing her when she was 10 and continued until she was 11.

According to court documents, the girl told officers the abuse then resumed in March.

Police say when Gonzalez was arrested, he denied any abuse.

His trial is scheduled to start on December 16.