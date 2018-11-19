Clear

Austin man pleads not guilty to rape charges

Steven Simon Steven Simon

Accused of assaulting a 19-year-old.

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 2:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered in a Mower County rape case.

Steven Edwin Simon Jr., 40 of Austin, is charged with 1st and 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct. He’s accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old female in her Austin home on November 6. The assault was reported to police just hours after it allegedly occurred and Simon was arrested the same day.

According to court documents, he described what happened between him and the 19-year-old as an “affair.”

Simon’s trial is scheduled to begin on April 8, 2019.

