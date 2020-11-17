Austin man pleads not guilty to nine felonies in two counties

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of nine felonies in two counties is now pleading not guilty to all of them.

Anthony Barrett Graham, 36 of Austin, entered a not guilty plea Tuesday to 1st degree sale of drugs in Olmsted County. He was arrested on March 17 after the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Graham sold about 25 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant. No trial date has been set.

Graham previously pleaded not guilty after two arrests in Mower County.

In May, Graham was charged with 2nd degree sale of drugs, 3rd degree drug possession, and theft. He’s accused of stealing over $2,500 in electronic devices from the Kwik Trip in the 1500 block of 10th Drive NW in Austin. When he was arrested, Austin police say 12 grams of marijuana and 17 grams of meth were found in the car Graham was driving.

Graham was arrested again in July and charged with 2nd degree sale of meth, violent felon in possession of a firearm, violent felon in possession of ammunition, 3rd degree drug sales, and 5th degree drug possession. Austin police say Graham was picked up with a 9-millimeter handgun, 16 rounds of ammunition, 7 grams of meth individually packaged for sale, and a digital scale.

Graham is scheduled to stand trial on all charged in Mower County on January 4, 2021.