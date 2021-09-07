Austin man pleads not guilty to liquid meth in North Iowa

OSAGE, Iowa – A southern Minnesota man is pleading not guilty to drug charges in Mitchell County.

Logan Carlyle Cox, 25 of Austin, was arrested on March 24 after a traffic stop a little before 1 am near the intersection of Chase Street and N 7th Street in Osage. Law enforcement says the vehicle Cox was driving had been reported stolen.

Court documents state an orange juice container in the vehicle was tested and held 288.96 grams of liquid methamphetamine.

Cox pleaded not guilty Monday to possession with intent to deliver meth and failure to use a drug tax stamp. No trial date has been set.