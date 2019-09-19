Austin man pleads not guilty to knife threat

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man is pleading not guilty to threatening to kill a woman.

Kenneth Eugene Stoltz Jr., 56 of Austin, is charged with terroristic threats and resisting arrest. Austin police say a woman reported Stoltz threatening her life on September 4. The woman said that as she was calling Austin police, Stoltz was holding a large knife at the front steps of her home in the 900 block of 4th Avenue SW.

Officers say when they tried to take Stoltz into custody, he refused to be handcuffed until police said they would hit him with a Taser. According to court documents, Stoltz accused of the woman of stalking Stoltz’ daughter and told police he had gotten a butcher knife to scare “them” away.

A trial is set to begin on February 3, 2020.