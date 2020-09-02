Austin man pleads not guilty to kidnapping, burglary, and assault

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man arrested after a violent incident at Twin Towers Apartments is pleading not guilty.

Jordan Tashawn Travis, 24 of Austin, is charged with two counts of 1st degree burglary, felony kidnapping, 4th degree assault of a peace officer, obstructing the legal process, and 5th degree assault.

Austin police say they were called to the Twin Towers around 10 am on August 4 and could hear a male and female screaming from an apartment near the laundry area. When an officer tried to enter, the door was shut on the officer.

Police say they eventually entered the apartment despite Travis, who was inside, trying to stop them and found an elderly female on the living room floor. The woman told officers that Travis, who she did not know, entered her apartment and said “They’re after me. They’re after me.” The woman says Travis then threw a fan, knocked down pictures, slammed the walls, grabbed her by the throat, pushed her to the floor, and told her she was being taken hostage.

Police say Travis fought with officers before being tased. He allegedly told police he had consumed two pills of an undisclosed substance.

Travis is now set to stand trial beginning February 16, 2021 in Mower County District Court.