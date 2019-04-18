Austin man pleads not guilty to having sex with a 13-year-old

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of having sex with a 13-year-old female is pleading not guilty.
Colin Charles Belden, 20 of Austin, is charged with 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct, engaging in electronic communication relating to sexual conduct with a child, and distributing via electronic communication material that relates to sexual conduct with a child. His trial is set to begin on September 9.
The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says the 13-year-old victim reported in September 2018 that she had sex with Belden and they both smoked marijuana that he provided. Investigators say the victim also showed them a series of text messages with Belden referring to sex acts.
Charges were filed against Belden in February.
