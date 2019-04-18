Clear
Austin man pleads not guilty to having sex with a 13-year-old

Colin Belden Colin Belden

Law enforcement says victim reported crime in September 2018.

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 3:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of having sex with a 13-year-old female is pleading not guilty.

Colin Charles Belden, 20 of Austin, is charged with 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct, engaging in electronic communication relating to sexual conduct with a child, and distributing via electronic communication material that relates to sexual conduct with a child. His trial is set to begin on September 9.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says the 13-year-old victim reported in September 2018 that she had sex with Belden and they both smoked marijuana that he provided. Investigators say the victim also showed them a series of text messages with Belden referring to sex acts.

Charges were filed against Belden in February.

