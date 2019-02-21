Austin man pleads not guilty to child sex abuse

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is pleading not guilty to sexual abuse of a child.
Paul Daniel Cole, 25 of Austin, is charged with 1st and 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13. He’s accused of having sexual contact with a child in 2012 when the child was around five or six years old and Cole was 19 or 20.
Charges were filed against Cole in December 2018 and he entered a not guilty plea Thursday. Cole’s trial is now scheduled to begin on July 8.
