Austin man pleads not guilty to child sex abuse

Authorities say it happened in 2012.

Posted: Feb. 21, 2019 2:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is pleading not guilty to sexual abuse of a child.

Paul Daniel Cole, 25 of Austin, is charged with 1st and 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13. He’s accused of having sexual contact with a child in 2012 when the child was around five or six years old and Cole was 19 or 20.

Charges were filed against Cole in December 2018 and he entered a not guilty plea Thursday. Cole’s trial is now scheduled to begin on July 8.

