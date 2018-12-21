Austin man pleads not guilty to child abuse

AUSTIN, Minn. – A trial is scheduled for a Mower County man accused of physically abusing an eight-week-old child.

Nathaniel Ambrose, 22 of Austin, was arrested in August and charged with 1st degree assault causing great bodily harm. The Lyle Police Department says it got a call on August 25 from the Olmsted Medical Center about an infant boy brought in with facial bruising, a possible brain bleed, rectal tearing, and bruising on his scrotum. The boy was transferred to St. Mary’s Hospital and court documents say pediatric intensive care staff said the injuries were consistent with child abuse.

The child’s mother told police the injuries appeared after the infant was cared for by her boyfriend, Ambrose.

Court documents state that when questioned by authorities, Ambrose denied any abuse and said when the baby seemed “limp,” Ambrose took him into the shower and lightly shook him and tapped him on the cheek, after which Ambrose said the child went back to normal.

Ambrose has entered a not guilty plea and his trial is scheduled to begin on April 29, 2019.