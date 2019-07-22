Austin man pleads not guilty to beating someone with a kitchen pan

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of beating a family member with a kitchen pan is pleading not guilty.

Abraham Dario Cervantes-Paz, 20 of Austin, is charged with 2nd degree assault, terroristic threats, and domestic assault. He was arrested on June 14 after Austin police responded to a reported domestic incident in the 100 block of 6th Avenue NW.

The victim, an adult male relative of Cervantes-Paz, told officers than an argument over a vehicle escalated into a fight where Cervantes-Paz hit the victim multiple times in the back of the head with a sauce pan. The victim says the argument started when he would not let Cervantes-Paz drive his vehicle because Cervantes-Paz did not have a license.

Austin police say Cervantes-Paz was being restrained by family members when they arrived and told them he did not remember who threw the first punch.

A trial is set to begin on January 6, 2020.