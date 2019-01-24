Clear
Austin man pleads not guilty to beating and choking a woman

Says she got hurt while he was defending himself.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 1:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man of many aliases is pleading not guilty to attacking a woman.

Cesar Ruben Rios, 33 of Austin, is charged with 3rd degree assault, two counts of domestic assault, terroristic threats, and forgery. He’s accused of slamming a woman’s head against a wall and choking and smothering her until she lost consciousness. The victim also told law enforcement that Rios threatened that he or his family would kill her and her children if she reported the attack.

Court documents state that after his arrest, Rios said the woman and her child were lying about the January 8 confrontation at a home in the 17000 block of Highway 218 in Austin Township and her injuries were from Rios pushing the woman away while she was biting his finger.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says Rios was arrested with a forged Missouri ID card that had his photo and the name Marco Torres.

Court documents say Rios is also know by the names Silvestre Cantu and Cesar Ruben Rios-Rodriguez.

Authorities say Rios was convicted in May 2014 of stalking and terroristic threats in Olmsted County is subject to deportation.

