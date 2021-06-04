Austin man pleads not guilty to North Iowa car theft

OSAGE, Iowa – A Minnesota man pleads not guilty in Mitchell County over a car stolen in Mason City.

Alec Gordon Woods, 10 of Austin, MN, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree theft. He was arrested on May 15 after a Mitchell County sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a car spinning circles in a farm field in the 3700 block of Primrose Avenue.

A vehicle matching the same description was then seen speeding on Highway 218 and was pulled over. Court documents state the driver was Woods and he admitted to stealing the car from a hotel parking lot in Mason City on May 12.

Woods is now scheduled to stand trial beginning August 11.