Austin man pleads not guilty to Howard County bank robbery

CRESCO, Iowa – A Minnesota man charged with a northeast Iowa bank robbery is pleading not guilty.

Luis Angel Vega, 27 of Austin, is accused of 1st degree robbery. Authorities say Vega entered the Lime Springs branch of Cresco Union Savings Bank on September 3, pointed a handgun at the teller, and demanded money. The teller placed the money in a duffel bag and the robber drove away.

Vega was then arrested later the same day in Austin and law enforcement says a handgun and a large amount of cash was found in his possession.

His trial is scheduled to start on November 20 in Howard County.