Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Austin man pleads not guilty to Albert Lea sex assault

Dallas Britt Dallas Britt

Police say he raped a woman at a hotel in January.

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 5:00 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – An Austin man is pleading not guilty to a sexual assault in Freeborn County.

Dallas Clinton Britt, 34, is charged with 1st and 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and criminal sexual predatory conduct. Law enforcement says Britt took a female to an Albert Lea hotel on January 29, held her down, and repeatedly sexually assaulted her.

According to court documents, a witness says they saw Britt and the woman in the hotel room after the assault. The witness told investigators they asked the victim “Are you sure he raped you?” and the victim replied “Yes.”

Britt’s trial is scheduled to begin on November 5.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Tracking a cool start with rebounding temps for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lights On Program

Image

Fun on the Water Good for Business

Image

Mason City mural

Image

Autism Conference

Image

Bike thefts on the rise

Storm Team 3: Warmer with storms coming this weekend

Image

Fix it up or build new? Byron deciding future of community pool

Image

Tracking A Cold Start To Recovering Temps

Image

National Wheelchair Sports Camp

Image

SAW: Samantha Heyer

Community Events