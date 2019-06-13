Austin man pleads not guilty to Albert Lea sex assault

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – An Austin man is pleading not guilty to a sexual assault in Freeborn County.
Dallas Clinton Britt, 34, is charged with 1st and 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and criminal sexual predatory conduct. Law enforcement says Britt took a female to an Albert Lea hotel on January 29, held her down, and repeatedly sexually assaulted her.
According to court documents, a witness says they saw Britt and the woman in the hotel room after the assault. The witness told investigators they asked the victim “Are you sure he raped you?” and the victim replied “Yes.”
Britt’s trial is scheduled to begin on November 5.
