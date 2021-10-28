Austin man pleads not guilty over fatal shooting of young woman

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of shooting a woman to death over playing with a Taser has entered a not guilty plea.

Me’Darian Ledale McGruder, 27 of Austin, is charged with second-degree murder and being a violent felon in possession of a firearm. Authorities say McGruder shot 20-year-old Tyesha Tahne Gills on July 31 in Austin. Austin police say Gills was found wounded in the 100 block of 10th Street NW and later died at Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin.

A warrant was issued for McGruder’s arrest on August 2 but he remained at large for several more weeks before finally being caught.

A trial is now scheduled to begin on May 9, 2022. McGruder remains in the Mower County Jail on $2 million bond.

Court documents state McGruder was at a residence while two females were "having a good time" and playing around with a Taser. A witness told authorities that McGruder was in the living room when he said, "Stop playing with me before I shoot you." The witness thought McGruder was joking, but says shortly after she heard the Taser activate following by a gunshot.