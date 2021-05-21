Austin man pleads guilty to two violent confrontations

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is pleading guilty in two violent incidents.

Bolis Martin Macheik, 26 of Austin, entered guilty pleas Friday to fifth-degree assault, fourth-degree damage to property, and first-degree criminal damage to property.

Macheik is first accused of attacking someone on May 16, 2020, in the 500 block of 5th Avenue NW in Austin. Court documents state the victim was left with a fractured bone in the face and cuts to the left forearm and left thigh.

Macheik was next arrested for allegedly breaking down a door at Twin Towers Apartments in Austin on January 20. Court documents state Macheik appeared extremely drunk and said he was trying to confront someone over a stolen backpack. Authorities say estimated damage to the door was over $1,000.

A sentencing hearing is now scheduled for July 22. Macheik is listed as still being held in the Mower County Jail on $100,000 bond.