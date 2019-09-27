Austin man pleads guilty to threatening woman

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of violent threats against a woman and her boyfriend is pleading guilty.

Eric Michael Arens, 38 of Austin, was arrested in August and charged with pattern of stalking conduct, two counts of terroristic threats, and three counts of violating a no-contact order.

A woman contacted the Austin Police Department in August and said Arens had repeatedly left her threatening texts, voicemails, and emails and had shown up at her place of employment to threaten her as well. These messages were a violation of a no-contact order issued in March.

According to court documents, the messages included threats of violence and murder such as “I’m gonna destroy your life”…”I’m gonna turn your life upside down”…”When I find you, I’m gonna break you in half”…”If u take this to the police are call them or let them know my whereabouts I’ll *expletive* kill you.”

Arens has now pleaded guilty to one count of terroristic threats and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 2, 2020.